UN agencyadvocates for greater role for women in Thai business sector

UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment has hosted a seminar on “Inclusive Policy Means Sustainable Growth”.

The seminar briefed on the “Building Pathways to Gender Equality and Sustainability Through Women’s Empowerment Principles: Thailand Policy Brief ” policy which was developed by WeEmpowerAsia with support from UN Women and the European Union.



The policy outlines strategies and policy recommendations for organizations to promote gender equality in the business sector by disclosing gender equality data for publicly traded companies, empowering female leaders, and providing opportunities for female operators, owners, and leaders in the public and private sectors throughout the country and the world.







Sarah Knibbs, UN Women Asia, and the Pacific’s officer-in-charge said government agencies should continue regulating and inspiring business operators to ensure that women and men alike could participate in business operations.

RuenvadeeSuwanmongkol, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s secretary-general, stated that allowing women to lead organizations was one of the SEC’s goals in increasing women’s participation in the Thai capital market.





Office of SMEs Promotion Deputy Director-general WimonkanKosumas stated that the government has placed emphasis on promoting female business operators in the country and allowing them to have a greater role in supporting present and future government projects. (NNT)

































