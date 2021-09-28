U.S. Secretary of State welcomes Thai Foreign Minister in Washington D.C.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Monday in Washington D.C., according to the US embassy Bangkok Facebook page.







Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister Don reiterated their commitment to the United States-Thailand treaty alliance, defeating COVID-19 and bolstering the global pandemic recovery, and supporting human rights as a pillar of our shared values.



The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister also acknowledged the threat of the climate crisis and reaffirmed the global interest in strengthening climate ambition and promoting sustainable economic growth.







Heading into Thailand’s 2022 APEC host year, the two leaders discussed ways to further align goals on trade and investment, connectivity, and sustainable and inclusive growth.







The Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister expressed concerns regarding the crisis in Burma and resolved to continue working together to ensure implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and urge the Burmese military to immediately cease the violence and release those unjustly detained. (TNA)



























