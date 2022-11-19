Thailand and the United States have reaffirmed their strategic alliance and partnership, as high-ranking officials from both countries meet again for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai yesterday met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Bangkok.







Both reaffirmed the strategic partnership shared by the two countries, particularly the United States-Thailand Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. They also discussed the promotion of human rights.

The U.S. Secretary of State commended Thailand for successfully hosting APEC meetings, in which leaders from 21 economies meet at an unprecedentedly challenging time for the world.

Next year will mark the 190th anniversary of Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relations, as well as the year in which the U.S. will serve as APEC host. (NNT)





































