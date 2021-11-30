U.S. investors interested in investing in Thailand, says PM

The Prime Minister said businesses based in the United States are still interested in investing in Thailand, following his meeting with U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, saying there are no issues with relations between both countries.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today attended a hybrid meeting with the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), where he presented Thailand’s vision for transformation in all aspects.







The meeting was participated by the U.S. Charge d’ Affaires to Thailand, USABC President and CEO Ted Osius, and executives from 49 U.S. private firms.

Following this meeting, the Prime Minister said he discussed and expressed Thailand’s vision for transformation in health, digital technology, medicine, and services, along with the operations of U.S. businesses in Thailand in a strategic partnership between both countries.

He noted that U.S. firms’ interests to invest in Thailand remain unchanged.

Thailand is also expecting to welcome the U.S. Secretary of State in his upcoming visit to Thailand, during which a range of topics will be discussed.







The Prime Minister said Thailand’s political affairs or security were mentioned at this meeting because they are considered internal affairs.

He asked for cooperation from the Thai public to help improve the government’s stability and security, saying any commotion would hinder the country’s development. (NNT)







































