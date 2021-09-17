Two types of foreigners who are eligible for getting vaccines arranged by Thai government

Q: Can foreigners with a tourist visa register for COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand?
A: Currently, foreigners with a tourist visa cannot register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand. Two types of foreigners who are eligible for getting vaccines arranged by the Thai government are people who have a Non-Immigrant visa and migrant workers who are working under MOUs between countries and the Ministry of Labor, including worker who have a social security number. The Ministry of Labor will provide COVID-19 vaccines to them.
The types of Non-Immigrant persons include the following people:
– Working under a government service visa;
– Business person or a person with a business working visa;
– Investors under authorization from a relevant ministry;
– Investments under a Board of Investment (BOI) agreement;
– Education, educational visit, or training;
– Authorized to work in a foreign media agency;
– Evangelism authorized by the Department of Religious Affairs;
– Scientific research or practicum in a Thai educational institute;
– An expert craftsman.
More types of the permitted categories may be updated by the Department of Consular Affairs in further announcements.
Source: Department of Consular Affairs call center (PRD)