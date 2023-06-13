Two Thai mahouts will accompany ‘Sak Surin’ back from Sri Lanka zoo

The operation to bring a Thai elephant from Sri Lanka back to Thailand has commenced, with mahouts from Thailand now in Sri Lanka to familiarize the elephant with the process ahead of travel. The elephant is scheduled to fly back to Thailand on 2 July.

Two mahouts from Thailand arrived in Sri Lanka on 10 June on a mission to bring back Thai elephant Sak Surin, which is currently staying at Dehiwala National Zoo in Sri Lanka.







The male elephant is reported to be facing health issues, prompting the operation to bring him back home, where he will be receiving treatments. The two mahouts, Mr Torachaisit Siri and Mr Supachai Boonkerd from the Thai Elephant Conservation Center are now tasked with preparing the elephant for transportation, which is scheduled for 2 July.

Their first mission is to familiarize the elephant with themselves, through feeding and verbal commands in the Thai language, which allow the elephant to get used to their voices and scents. The elephant seems to be responding well to the two mahouts, without showing signs of aggression.







Mr. Athapol Charoenshunsa, Acting Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the elephant needs to become more acquainted with the mahouts in the next 2 weeks, as the elephant will need to respond to the commands to enter the cage used for air transportation. (NNT)















