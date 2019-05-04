Two loyalists travel on foot to attend coronation ceremonies

Bangkok – A 48-year-old Surat Thani man has traveled on foot for a distance of 630 kilometer from his home province to Bangkok to attend the historic coronation ceremonies this weekend.

Phongsak Chanphruek, a native of Chaiya district in Surat Thani, left the local provincial hall on April 23 with a portrait of His Majesty the King, a national flag, a coronation emblem and a backpack. His 630-kilometer long walk in a pair of sneakers is destined for Sanam Luang in Bangkok where he will witness the coronation ceremonies for His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn from May 4-6.

The southern man arrived in Ratchaburi province on Thursday and was welcomed with roses and garlands by Deputy Provincial Governor Virat Prasettho.

Pak Thor Hospital’s physical therapists checked Phongsak and found him fit and strong though his feet were aching and swollen due to the heat of the road surfaces. His feet were treated with some ice and massaged.

Phongsak spent the night at the Highway Police’s roadside service point at Wang Manao intersection in Pak Thor district before he resumed the 10th day of his travels on Friday. He was expected to reach Sanam Luang at dawn on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Uncle Khampha Kaewcheen, a 53-year-old native of Phitsanulok, left home at 1.00 p.m. on April 30 and arrived at Singburi at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. He spent the night at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s Child and Family Home where officials took good care of him. Singburi Provincial Governor Chamnarnwit Terat met with Uncle Khampha on Friday morning and gave him some money to spend on his journey to Bangkok.

Uncle Khampha, a shoemaker who also teaches schoolchildren how to make shoes, is pushing and pulling a tricycle for the handicapped from Phitsanulok to Bangkok to attend the coronation ceremonies.