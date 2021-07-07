Two German drug traffickers arrested on Phangan Island and Rawai Beach Phuket

Two German men were arrested on southern islands for allegedly running a drug racket on their homeland.

Alex Kartun, 42, was arrested at a luxury villa on Phangan island of Surat Thani province and Alexander Wolfien, 38, were apprehended while walking on Rawai Beach on Phuket Island.







Police said the German nationals had run a narcotic gang in Germany. They mixed chemicals with herbs and their mixtures had properties similar to those of marijuana. They sold their illicit products in Europe and some abusers died.







Mr Kartun was suspected of being a drug kingpin. He fled Germany with his accomplice, Mr Wolfien. Interpol issued red notices for them.

Later the German government found that the suspects were hiding in Thailand and it asked the Thai government to arrest and extradite them. (TNA)



















