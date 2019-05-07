TV Pool accredited for impressive coronation coverage

Bangkok – Live coverage of the royal coronation ceremonies has received critical acclaim from all quarters, with particular credit going to the dedicated teams of the Television Pool of Thailand (TPT).

Maj. Gen. Boonrit Visamon, secretary of the TPT, said the 1,000-plus team members used 175 cameras, 20-plus O.B. units and were given drone support for live broadcasts from the Drone Association of Thailand.

“Everybody has worked to the best of their ability to present the royal honors and traditional rituals to Thai and world viewers”, said Maj. Gen. Boonrit.

The Television Pool of Thailand includes representatives from TV Channel 3, TV Channel 5, TV Channel 7 and TV Channel 9 plus NBT, Thai PBS and digital TV channels such as Thai Rath, Workpoint and Spring News.

News content provided by the TPT has been provided in Thai and English with support of academics and the Bureau of the Royal Household.