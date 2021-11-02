Trucks in Thailand on partial strike against rising diesel price

Truck operators have cut down their service capacity by 20%, demanding the government to provide a diesel price cap at 25 baht per liter. The President of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand today (Nov 2) met with the Minister of Transport to discuss this matter.

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT) President Apichart Phrairungruang, together with representatives from logistics providers, met with Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob to discuss their demand for the government to cap the retail price of diesel at 25 baht per liter for a year.







The federation has raised concerns about the increasing fuel price which affects their operating costs while urging the government to cut down the excise tax to keep the retail price down.

Meanwhile, members of the federation today started their 7-day partial strike, effectively cutting their service capacity down 20%.

These operators are now planning to stage their second Truck Power rally in 40 provinces on 16 November, should the government fail to offer them help.

Mr. Wuttipong Wisitsak, Vice President of the Import-Export Transport Association, urged the government to help cap diesel price at 25 baht per liter, saying their fuel cost at 2,500 baht per 300 kilometers from early this year has already gone up to 2,940 baht for the same distance.







He said around 70,000 trucks from 1.1 million have been pulled off from service, with the association suspending services of some 8,000-9,000 trucks.

The association is also running trucks with protest signs on key roads, such as Lat Krabang, Bang Na-Trat, Rama IV, Khlong Toei Port, and in Samut Prakan province. (NNT)



























