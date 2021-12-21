Travelers with ‘Test & Go’ entry clearance will have until Jan 10 to arrive in Thailand

Thailand has officially suspended its Test & Go quarantine-exempted entry program, effective Tuesday (Dec 21). People who had already obtained their Test & Go entry clearance will have until 10 January to arrive in the country, but new registrations are no longer accepted.







In an attempt to slow down the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday decided to suspend the Test & Go entry program for fully vaccinated travelers from lower-risk areas.

Speaking after the CCSA meeting today, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Test & Go program is now temporarily suspended, with the Phuket Sandbox program and the regular 7-day quarantine options available for travelers.



So far, the Test & Go entry clearances have been granted to some 200,000 travelers, with around 100,000 of them having already arrived in the country. Travelers who have already received their clearance but have yet to arrive in Thailand can continue to seek entry until 10 January. This new rule is applicable to both foreign and Thai nationals.

The CCSA is expected to re-assess the situation again on 4 January, from which further changes to the rules could be made.

The Prime Minister reassured that the Thai healthcare system remains capable of handling new Omicron cases, adding that the measures will be adjusted according to the severity of the situation.

He added New Year celebrations can still be held as planned. (NNT)



























