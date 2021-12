Those who plan to attend an event with more than 1,000 people during the New Year celebration, the participants will need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative ATK test within 72 hours prior to attending the event







Travelers entering Thailand under the ‘Test&Go’ scheme are still required to undergo the RT-PCR test upon arrival, while fully vaccinated travelers who enter the kingdom via ‘Sandbox’ schemes will continue to stay in the controlled areas for 7 days (NNT)