Transport Minister opens Pattaya’s new pedestrian bridge

Bangkok – Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the opening ceremony of a Central Pattaya pedestrian bridge outside the Redemptorist Foundation for People With Disabilities on Friday.

Department of Rural Roads Director General Kritchathep Simali and Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem welcomed the transport minister.

General Simali reported that his agency had built the Central Pattaya underpass, which opened to traffic in August 2017 to alleviate traffic congestion on Sukhumvit Road and had since focused on the promotion of a better quality of life and convenience for the disabled, resulting in the pedestrian bridge for the disabled located above the underpass.

The 42.78-meter-long bridge includes a translucent elevator with a panel of Braille buttons, a bell, a telephone and a CCTV camera linked with the Central Pattaya control tower. A siren warning system and UPS reserve power system have also been installed at both levels of the bridge. The 14.58 million baht construction is now fully completed and open for public use.