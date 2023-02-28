Transport Minister asks Chuvit to submit evidence on alleged corruption in bidding for Orange Line

The Transport Ministry has sent an urgent request to whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit to submit evidence related to his claim about the alleged irregularities in the bidding for the Orange Line electric train project within 15 days.

Chuvit raised the issue regarding the Orange Line project overseen by the Transport Ministry during press briefing at Government House and the Transport Ministry on Feb 21 and 24, claiming that some 30 billion baht had allegedly been taken from the project and transferred to an HSBC bank account in Singapore for an investment in political campaigns.







The ministry issued a letter to request evidence to support his claim, so the ministry will take further action.

The information the ministry requests from Chuvit includes details of the bank account, the names of government officials involved in the corruption alleged by Chuvit, other documents related to the irregularities and any legal action that Chuvit may have already taken against the suspects. (TNA)



























