Tourists will quarantine in rooms for first 3 days then to the whole hotel or resort till 14 days

Thai government has unveiled its ‘area quarantine’ plan to open Thailand to foreign tourists from next month.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said area quarantine will be piloted in 5 provinces popular with foreign tourists – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani (Koh Samui) and Chonburi (Pattaya City).

He said tourists will quarantine in their rooms for the first 3 days and will be granted access to the whole hotel or resort until their 14-day quarantine ends if no infection is found. Then, they will be allowed to travel freely through the quarantine area.











