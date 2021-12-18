Tourists not allowed going into Maya Bay seawater after its reopening

Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, an expert in marine ecology, posted on his Facebook page that the reopening of Maya Bay on January 1 does not mean tourists are allowed to go into the sea because doing so would affect blacktip reef sharks and coral reefs.

The prohibition was decided by provincial government agencies. Here are the regulations:

The prohibition was decided by provincial government agencies. Here are the regulations:

Boats will dock at a pier behind Maya Bay. The Pier is now under construction. Tourists must make a reservation to enter Maya Bay and only 375 tourists are allowed to visit the bay each round while the number of boat trips depends on a decision by the national park. Tourists will not be allowed to go into the Maya Bay seawater as the beach now serves as a nursery for blacktip reef sharks, while coral reefs in the area are still in recovery. (NNT)




























