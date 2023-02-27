Tourist Police lays measures to protect international visitors during stay in Thailand

The Tourist Police Bureau has announced measures to accommodate and protect international visitors during their stay in Thailand, as the kingdom welcomes ever-increasing numbers of foreign tourists.

During his inspection visit to Pattaya Tourist Police Station in Chonburi, Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Pongsayam Meekhanthong delivered the bureau’s policy on safety and service to local officers.







The newest measures emphasize the availability of officers and volunteers who can assist tourists in need, the operation of the 1155 coordination center for case reporting, and the availability of warning signs, directions and other useful information.







The Tourist Police office in Pattaya is also preparing to receive the first group of Chinese tourists arriving at U-Tapao airport on February 28th. Preparations have been made at popular attractions such as Ko Lan.

The local tourist police office has meanwhile been coordinating with local public health authorities to prepare first aid units for handling tourism-related accidents, both on land and at sea. (NNT)



























