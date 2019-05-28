Tourist number projection remains at 40 million

Bangkok – The University of the Thai Chambers of Commerce’s Center for Economic and Business Forecasting (CEBF) is still positive the total number of visitors to Thailand this year will reach 40 million. The optimism stems from campaigns promoting tourism in local cities and the extension of a visa on arrival fee waiver.

Thanawat Polvichai, Director of the CEBF, said he has encouraged the government to implement more tourism promotion measures as the sector will be a key economic driver this year.

On a separate note, Thanawat said the new government will have to urgently improve confidence among investors through economic measures and expediting economic stimulating expenditures, which will help the Thai economy to grow in late Q3 through Q4. It is expected the Thai economy in Q3-4 this year will grow at 3.8 percent.