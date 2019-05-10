Top Thai Brands exhibition 2019 underway in HCM City

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) – The annual Top Thai Brands exhibition 2019 opened in Ho Chi Minh City on May 9, attracting nearly 250 exhibitors.

On display are food products, beverages, household appliances, beauty products, apparel, and automobile and motorbike spare parts.

Nguyen Van Nga, deputy head of Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade Authority of Southern Affairs, said Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trade partner in ASEAN, while Vietnam is the second largest trade partner of Thailand in the bloc.

The event provides a platform for Vietnamese and Thai agencies to boost trade and tap into the ASEAN market’s potential, thus benefiting the two countries’ firms, she said.

The 2 nations’ ministries and agencies are working to promote trade, sign cooperation deals, and organise activities to connect Vietnamese and Thai enterprises.

Director General of the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Department of International Trade Promotion, Banjongjitt Angsusingh, said the event will contribute to raising two-way trade to 20 billion USD by 2020, in particular bringing benefits to small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The exhibition will last until May 12.