Toll fee waived for Burapha Withi Expressway, Motorway No. 9 during Songkran holiday April 12- 18

The Cabinet approved an exemption of toll fee for Burapha Withi Expressway and Motorway No. 9 Kanchanaphisek Road (Bang Phli – Suk Sawat) during Songkran Holiday.

Toll fee will be waived from April 12, 2023 to April 18 a total of 7 days, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Waiving of toll fee is aimed to facilitate people’s traveling during the long holiday.







The Ministry of Transport estimates that more than 2.5 million vehicles or about 360,000 vehicles/day will be using Burapha Withi Expressway and Motorway No. 9 during the 7 days of fee waiving, which will cost Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) 105 million baht in revenue. (TNA)

















