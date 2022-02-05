Thunderstorm and hail warnings issued for Chiang Mai and upper northern region of Thailand

The Meteorological Department has issued hail and thunderstorm warnings for upper northern provinces until February 6, 2022.

According to the Department’s deputy Director-General ThanasitIamananchai, the westerly trough is covering the northern region of Thailand during February 4-6, 2022, causing potentially volatile weather conditions such as thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail in the following provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Phrae. Temperatures will also decrease by 2-4 °C in the upper North, while on mountaintops, temperatures will drop to around 3-12 °C with isolated frost in some areas.







Officials advised residents in these areas to avoid outdoor activities and to stay away from large trees and dangerous billboards. Farmers are also urged to be prepared because the weather may cause crop damage.

The department also warned the public of possible thunderstorms in Chumphon, SuratThani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat. All ships should proceed with caution and stay away from thundershowers where waves could be up to more than 2 meters high. (NNT)

































