Three family members dead in Chonburi, sulfuric acid suspected

Police have concluded that three family members found dead in their home in Chonburi province likely succumbed to toxic fumes from a chemical reaction involving sulfuric acid.

A forensic investigation led by Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpan the Commissioner of the Police Forensic Science Office, revealed that the victims—a police captain and her two daughters—had used a drain cleaner containing highly concentrated sulfuric acid.







The product, which did not carry a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registration number, is believed to have reacted with other cleaning agents in the bathroom, producing toxic hydrogen sulfide gas, commonly known as “sewer gas.”

“We found the drain cleaner in the bathroom, and it contained a high concentration of sulfuric acid. When this substance comes into contact with other chemicals, it can produce a highly toxic gas,” said Pol.Lt. Gen. Trairong.







The incident occurred when the family attempted to unclog a drain in their bathroom. After pouring the drain cleaner down the drain, they sealed the room, trapping the toxic fumes inside. The mother and one daughter entered the bathroom to assist the other daughter, but all three were overcome by the gas.

Autopsies will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death, but initial findings strongly suggest that the victims died from acute hydrogen sulfide poisoning.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution when using household chemicals and to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. They are also investigating the source of the drain cleaner and whether any legal action can be taken against the manufacturer or distributor. (TNA)











































