Thousands of Myanmar workers in Thailand return home through Covid-19 screening

TAK– Thousands of migrant workers from Myanmar flock border checkpoint in Thailand’s Tak province to return to their home country and renew their work permits.







The border crossing in Tak’s Mae Sot district is a major permanent border checkpoint, opposite Myanmar’s Myawaddy Township.

After arriving at the crossing, the workers who have been employed at many locations across Thailand have to go through immigration and health check procedures amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Authorities in Myanmar which reports no Covid-19 case have conducted strict health screening for all incoming travelers. People who have fever will be quarantined for 14 days.

The Myanmar government has also ordered mandatory quarantines or surveillance for travelers arriving from some countries hit by the coronavirus outbreaks. (TNA)

















