Third group of Thais returned from Ukraine

The third group of Thai evacuees from Ukraine arrived at the motherland’s main airport with relief that they safely left Kyiv.

The group of 40 Thais earlier arrived in Poland from Ukraine. They boarded an Emirates flight that landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 12.05pm. Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, and Chaturon Chaiyakham, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, welcomed the returnees who underwent antigen tests for COVID-19 and were then quarantined at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.



Among the returnees, Supanant Thong-in, 39, said she felt relief and was glad that she returned to Thailand safely. In Kyiv she had heard explosions and felt their vibrations every half an hour in early mornings. She and other Thais in her group were frightened and badly wanted to return home. They escaped from Kyiv on a train on Feb 26. It took nine hours before they reached Lviv where they traveled on to Warsaw, Ms Supanant said.







Mr Chaturon, the deputy director-general, said 61 Thai evacuees would return on March 5. They left Ukraine and went to Poland and Romania.

Meanwhile, eight other Thais were stranded in Ukraine due to dangerous situations. One was in Severodonetsk and seven others were in Mykolaiv. The Thai embassy in Warsaw is ready to help them when situations are promising. (TNA)



































