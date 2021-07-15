Their Majesties the King and Queen grant an audience to Ambassadors to Thailand

Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously granted an audience to Ambassadors to Thailand completing their mission to the Kingdom.

On July 14, 2021 at 7:04 pm, Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to receive the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrrain HE Ahmed Abdulla Al-Hajeri, who had requested the audience with Their Majesties upon the completion of his mission.

Later, Their Majesties the King and Queen received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Kees Pieter Rade and his spouse Katharina Cornaro; the ambassador is also concluding his mission to Thailand. (NNT)

























