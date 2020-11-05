The United States revokes tariff privileges for Thai exports; damages in close watch

The United States’ move to revoke its tariff privileges for Thai exports under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) will not have a significant impact on Thai exports to Washington in the overall picture, said Government Spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri.

In 2019, the bilateral trade between Thailand and the U.S. amounted to 48.63 billion USD.







The state agencies and Thai exporters have preparedness and response measures. The Ministry of Commerce would conduct marketing campaigns in various forms such as online business matching, and promotion of online sales to access American consumers.

The ministry will work with exporters to penetrate new markets.

The GSP revocation affects 231 Thai product items but the benefits had been actually exercised for 147 product items worth about US$604 million or about 18 billion baht.

The products that will be affected include auto parts, certain chemical products with export potential for not only the US. Market but also Europe and Asia, the spokesman said. (TNA)











