The Expat Golf Societies Tournament tees up golf offerings in Rayong

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting Thai and expat golfers to join “The Expat Golf Societies Tournament” on Sunday, 30 August, 2020, at Rayong Green Valley Country Club in Ban Chang District, Rayong province.







The Tournament is available at 1,600 Baht for non-members and 1,400 Baht for members. The special privileges include green fee, caddy, cart, lunch, and more. Golfers also stand a chance to win 24 green fee vouchers plus novelty prizes.

For more information, contact the Rayong Green Valley Country Club at +66 (0) 38-030660 and 081-940-8181.











