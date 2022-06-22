‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ filmed in Chiang Mai to star on Amazon Prime

‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ reality TV show, which was filmed in Chiang Mai, will premiere on the Amazon Prime channel with the airing of the first episodes on 7 July, 2022.

TAT Tokyo Office worked closely together with YD Creation, the company licensed to produce ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ from Warner Brothers and Amazon Prime Japan. The filming of the reality TV show took place in Chiang Mai in October-December 2021 and involved 65 actors from Japan.







This season the Bachelorette is Ms. Miki Ozaki, owner of Japanese cosmetics brand PHOEBE Beauty Up, and the founder and CEO of the DINETTE inc. cosmetic brand that is popular with Japanese teenagers and working women.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 of ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ will air on 7 July, 2022, followed by Episodes 4, 5’ and 6 on 14 July, Episodes 7 and 8 Studio talk on 21 July, and Episodes 9 and 10 Final Rose Ceremony on 28 July.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “With ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ having been filmed on location in Chiang Mai, the public relations value and media exposure for the popular Northern Thai tourist city and Thailand in general will be significant. It also reiterated the confidence in the country’s stringent safety and health measures to curb with the COVID-19 pandemic.”



The show will feature various attractions and activities in Chiang Mai, such as Wat Doi Saket and hot air ballooning, as well as Chiang Mai International Airport. The show’s end-roll credits will include a ‘thank you’ to TAT and THAI Smile Airways, another key partner providing support in filming the episodes in Thailand.

Promotion of ‘The Bachelorette Japan Season 2’ in Japan that mentions Chiang Mai and Thailand will be in TV spots (TVCM), OHM (Digital Ads) in train stations and on trains in major cities, leading magazines for Japanese women including various SNS channels, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Yahoo Japan. There will be tie-ups with beauty salons and the agency of the actors in the show.

TAT Tokyo Office and YD Creation previously worked together on the filming of ‘The Bachelor Japan Season 4’ in the Southern provinces of Phuket, Phang-nga, and Krabi between April and June 2021. A total of six out of the 10 60-minute episodes of ‘The Bachelor Japan Season 4’ were filmed in Thailand, of which the first episode aired on 25 November, 2021. (TAT)



























































