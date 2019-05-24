Thammasat University launches most complete Chinese learning center

Bangkok – Thammasat University has launched Thailand’s most complete Chinese learning center at its Tha Prachan campus.

Representatives from the Chinese Embassy together with Thammasat University Rector Assoc. Prof. Gasinee Witoonchart inaugurated the opening of the center on May 23.

The facility contains an extensive amount of books and data about China, including over 2,000 rare books from the China itself, making the facility a complete go-to place for research and studies about China and the Chinese languages.

Besides the exclusive library, there is also a co-working space where students, as well as the general public will be able to work, study, have a meeting, or relax.

The facility also accepts donations of books about China or in Chinese languages to expand its collection.

Interested individuals are welcome to visit the facility, but are recommended to book their visits at www.pbic.tu.ac.th, before heading to Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus. Entrance is free-of-charge to all.