Thamanat and team removed from PPRP over unacceptable demand

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has stated that the sacking of party secretary-general Cpt. Thamanat Prompow and his team of MPs was in response to an unacceptable demand by the group that threatened the foundation of the entire party. He added that the party is now expected to become more united.







PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan elaborated on the party’s decision to remove Cpt. Thamanat Prompow and his team of 21 MPs from the PPRP, saying the group had demanded a restructuring of the party and threatened consequences if the demand was not met. Paiboon also said party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon convened a meeting of party executives to consider the demand, after which the meeting deemed the stance of Cpt. Thamanat’s group to be intolerable. The meeting then resolved to remove the membership of the 21 MPs so party activities could resume.







According to Paiboon, the 21 MPs can continue to perform their functions in Parliament but may not work at the PPRP, and will need to find membership in another political party within 30 days. He added that internal divisions within the PPRP are expected to cease and the party to become more stable following this development. He added that the PPRP still has about 100 MPs and will be able to continue performing its duties.





The PPRP deputy chief disclosed that an interim party secretary-general will be appointed as a replacement for Cpt. Thamanat for the time being.

Deputy chief government whip Chinnaworn Boonyakiat noted that the development was not something out of the ordinary within the political landscape, adding that he sympathized with the party. He said the remaining seats of the government coalition will allow the current administration to continue performing its role, but each party whip must derive measures to improve the work efficiency of MPs in Parliament.



























