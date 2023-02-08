Thais working illegally in South Korea should return home by Feb 28

A deadline has been set for informal Thai workers in South Korea to return to Thailand without paying heavy penalties.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the South Korean government has set February 28, as the deadline for Thais working illegally in South Korea to return to Thailand. Any Thai workers currently in the country illegally who return within the deadline will be exempt from the penalty fee of around 30 million won or 800,000 baht.







The spokesperson said workers who want to return home can contact South Korean immigration authorities or visit www.hikorea.go.kr. South Korean officials have offered channels for illegal Thai workers to return home since November 7, 2022.

The spokesperson warned that informal workers will not be allowed access to welfare in the country and could face exploitation and low salaries while being forced to live in hiding. She also noted that any Thai workers returning under this offer will be able to return to South Korea again in the future.







For more information, the South Korean Immigration Contact Center can be reached by dialing 1345, calling the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul at +82-10-6747-0095, or +82-10-3099-2955, or visiting the embassy’s Facebook page. (NNT)





















