Thais in Hong Kong urged to avoid protest sites

Hong Kong – The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong has issued a travel advisory, warning Thai nationals to avoid visiting areas where mass protests are being staged, for their own safety.

According to the travel advisory, some 500,000 protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong, causing traffic problems and disrupting subway service. Protesters are occupying key areas of Hong Kong, such as Admiralty, Central, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, and Tsim Sha Tsui. The protests are expected to be prolonged, with a possibility that they will turn violent.

The Consulate-General in Hong Kong has advised travelers to plan ahead to minimize disruptions and allow sufficient time to travel between locations.