Thais camp out overnight at temple in Bangkok to get free testing

People camped out overnight at the Phra Si Mahathat Temple in Bangkok to get free COVID-19 testing.

Many people slept in their tents at the temple in Bang Khen district, to wait for free COVID-19 tests there.







They were seen setting up their tents at midnight. Health officials planned to test 900 people there on a daily basis and were set to hand out queue cards at 6am.

The temple is one of Bangkok’s six free COVID-19 testing centers. Each venue can test 900 persons per day.







Other five venues are the Thewarat Market in Dusit district, the Phonmanee Temple in Lat Krabang district, the Ratchasingkorn Temple in Bang Kor Laem district, the Bang Khun Tien Nok Temple and the Bangkhaepirom Market. (TNA)



















