Thais bring their moms to get jabs on Mother’s Day at Bang Sue Center in Bangkok

Many people brought their mothers to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the Central Vaccination Center in Bang Sue, Bangkok as a Mother’s Day celebration, saying the vaccine is the greatest gift one could give at this time.

The Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok continued to provide COVID-19 vaccines to people by appointment on Mother’s Day from the morning.







At each reception point after the entrance, staffs were on site to provide assistance and ensure physical distancing. The flow at the center on the day was good, without any crowding.

Many people brought their mothers to get their COVID-19 jabs at the CVC, like Ms Paweenat Inthalek who accompanied her 72-year-old mother to get her jab.



She said her mother was worried at first about the vaccine’s possible side effects, requiring her to provide information and a confidence boost. Both are now happy that her mother has had her initial vaccination.

Ms Paweenat said having loved ones vaccinated provides the greatest feeling of all at this time, and she hopes all Thai people will get their vaccinations quickly to help deescalate the situation.

She said that every day is an appropriate day to show one’s love for their mother, not only on Mother’s Day. (NNT)























