Thailand’s tourism shows signs of recovery via hotel and shopping subsidy records

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was happy to find out that over 5 billion baht was circulated in the economy in the first month of the third phase of the We Travel Together tourism promotion program, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the spokesman, said Gen Prayut was satisfied with the report that over the past month 909,937people registered for travel subsidies under the third phase of the program and reserved 1,296,872 rooms at 4,113 hotels.







As of Nov 20, hotel reservation costs amounted to 4.75 billion baht and the registered tourists also spent 435 million baht including discount coupons they received from the tourism promotion program, at eateries, massage and spa parlors and other tourism-related premises.

Tourists participating in the We Travel Together program have spent 5.18 billion baht in its third phase.

Mr. Thanakorn also said that Thai and foreign tourists responded positively to the government’s decision to reopen the country to welcome tourists to 17 blue-coded tourism pilot projects on Nov 1.

Besides, hotel occupancy rose by about 50% in many areas during the long weekend that included the Loy Krathong festival last week. Hotel occupancy in some provinces near Bangkok even soared by 80-90% in the same period, he said. (TNA)

































