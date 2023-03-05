Thailand’s tourism sector still lacks sufficient workers while number of foreign tourists expected to reach 28 million this year

Thailand’s unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped to 1.15% from 1.23% in the previous quarter, as the vital tourism sector rebounds.

According to the state planning agency, employment increased 1.5% in October-December from a year earlier, but slowed from a 2.1% rise in the September quarter as jobs in the service sector increased but farm sector employment contracted.







Danucha Pichayanan, head of the National Economic and Social Development Council, told a news conference that the tourism sector still lacked sufficient workers while the number of foreign tourists was expected to reach 28 million this year.







He noted, however, that the export sector showed signs of a further slowdown and said efforts should be made to help support exports and retain jobs in the sector.

In 2022, the agency said Thailand had a workforce of 39 million, with the jobless rate at 1.32%.(NNT)



























