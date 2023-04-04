Thailand’s temps in April to rise as high as 43 degrees Celsius; food poisoning risks warned

The Department of Health warns of food poisoning and diarrhea, caused by consuming stale food in summer season as foodborne bacteria can grow faster in warm temperatures.

The department’s director-general said the temperatures in summer rise to 35-40 degrees Celsius in Thailand and as high as 43 degrees Celsius in some areas.







Food tends to spoil more quickly in summer when microbes (bacteria and viruses) can grow faster. Contaminated and stale food can cause diarrhea, food poisoning, dysentery, typhoid and cholera. From January to September last year, 410,699 diarrhea cases were reported with two deaths, he said.

He suggested consumers buy food from reliable sources or certified by state agencies. Meat and fresh seafood require cool storage under 5 degrees.







They should avoid buying ready-to-eat food in plastic bags with signs of food spoilage such as rising air bubbles. They are recommended to eat hot and clean food and avoid raw meat dishes. (TNA)













