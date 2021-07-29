Thailand’s Taekwondo gold medalist made ambassador for sport and tourism

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has appointed Panipak Wongpattanakit, Thailand’s Taekwondo gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, as an ambassador for sport and tourism.







The appointment was made by Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn at a homecoming reception for athletes, trainers and executives of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, at the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra in Phuket. He said Panipak is the pride of the Thai people and of the nation, adding that Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also sent her a bouquet.

Ms. Panipak said her appointment as sport and tourism ambassador was an honor for her and her family and promised to do the best she could for the country. (NNT)



















