Thailand’s pig prices to rise by 2-4 baht per kg on higher costs

Surachai Sutthitham, president of the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand, said the ex-farm prices of pigs would rise by 2-4 baht per kilogram on Jan 14 on higher costs.

He said that pig raisers could no longer tolerate their continuously rising costs and he would discuss the price hike with representatives of pig raisers nationwide.







The costs of raw materials used to produce feed posed big problems because of drought in Brazil and Argentina and increasing demand for the raw materials due to relaxed COVID-19 control measures in China, Mr Surachai said. He referred to the costs of maize, wheat and soybean meal.

Meanwhile, the price of ex-farm chicken eggs in mixed sizes rose by 0.20 baht from 3.40 baht to 3.60 baht per egg on Friday. Four networks of layer poultry farmers' cooperatives announced the rise. (TNA)


























