Thailand’s phase 5 of co-pay program sees 9.2 billion baht in purchases

The fifth phase of the co-pay purchase subsidy scheme has drawn 17.46 million users and contributed to 9.24 billion baht in purchases. The Ministry of Finance is meanwhile urging users and participating sellers to comply with the conditions of the program.

Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) Director-General Pornchai Thiraveja said much of the spending, amounting to 3.25 billion baht, was made at food and beverage establishments. General stores have raked in 3.09 billion baht, with Blue Flag stores generating 2.24 billion baht, and OTOP stores making 500 million baht. 145 million baht has so far been spent at service venues and 6.4 million baht on public transportation.







The director-general also said about 3 million eligible persons have yet to confirm their participation in the fifth co-pay phase. These individuals are urged to press the co-pay banner on the Pao Tang application in order to confirm their participation. They should then make the first subsidized purchase by September 14 to avoid being removed from the program.

Pornchai, who is also spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, reiterated that sales under the program must not be used to purchase alcohol or lottery tickets. Other prohibited items include tobacco, gift vouchers, cash cards and prepaid services. A buyer and seller must also meet in person to scan a QR code as part of the transaction. No proceedings are allowed through either intermediaries or online channels, except for purchases made on participating food delivery platforms.







Failure to comply with these conditions may result in the suspension of a seller’s Tung Ngern app and the revocation of all relevant payments. Violations may also be forwarded to the police for further investigation and legal action.(NNT)

































