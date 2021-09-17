Thailand’s October reopening still requires 14-day quarantine and more updates

- From February 28 to September 16, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 43.3 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 864,589 doses have been administered yesterday
- CCSA says that tourists entering Thailand under the new sandbox pilot scheme which include Bangkok and four other province still required to the 14 day enter quarantine. To date, current measures will remain until further approval
- The Education Ministry intends to inoculate more than 4 million students with the Pfizer vaccine next month. This is projected to be completed in a month before schools reopen in November
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been continuously in talks with several countries to secure a variety of vaccines and medical equipment on different platforms in all available opportunities both in terms of purchase, assistance, exchange or even swap
- Earlier this week the cabinet has approved the procurement of 449,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Spain
- ‘Chulacov19’ vaccine now entering its third phase of the clinical trials, while another home grown vaccine ‘Baiya vaccine’ is now entering the first phase of clinical trial
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+14,555) (NNT)