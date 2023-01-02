Thailand’s northeast highways expect millions of vehicles on Bangkok-bound side until Jan 4

The Royal Thai Police recently opened a command center for road accident prevention, as more people are expected to travel during the New Year holiday period.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.







The center is managing road traffic during the peak seven-day travel period from December 29, 2022, to January 4, 2023, with awards to be presented to provinces and regions that record fewer accidents this year.

Special lanes will also be available on certain roads to improve traffic flow. These include northeast-bound highways where special lanes will be open for the ex-Bangkok outbound side on December 29-31, followed by the Bangkok-bound side from January 1-4.







The number of people traveling during the holidays is projected to be significantly higher than the previous year, with an estimated 7.3 million vehicles taking to the road in total. (NNT)



















