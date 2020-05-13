Thailand’s north, northeast affected by summer storms, Durian trees in Chantaburi damaged

BANGKOK – Summer storms have affected many parts of the country. Agricultural plots and residences are among the most damaged. In Chantaburi province, valuable durian trees were felled causing hundreds of thousands of baht in damage, while a number of houses were struck by falling trees.







At Pong Nam Ron district in Chantuburi province, summer storms with strong winds caused broken trees and branches to fall on the grocery store of Mrs. Worawan Phankaen. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Villagers and officials got together to cut up the tree branches that fell on her house and attended to the damage.

In nearby areas, storms uprooted many fruit bearing trees especially costly produce such as durians and longans. Durian that was almost ready to be harvested were damaged, resulting in losses of hundreds of thousands of baht.





Meanwhile the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that 11 provinces: Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Bueng kan, Nakhon Phanom, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Srisaket, and Nakhon Ratchasima, accounting for 318 villages or 1,864 houses were all badly affected by the storms. The department, along with provincial and military units, has already provided aid and housing reconstruction assistance to those who suffered most in the disaster. (NNT)

