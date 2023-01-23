Thailand’s NHSO to give away free condoms to universal healthcare subscribers

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is preparing to distribute nearly 100 million condoms for free this year to subscribers of the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme. The initiative will begin on February 1 and will be available to gold card subscribers through the Pao Tang mobile application.







According to NHSO Secretary-General Jadej Thammatacharee, the decision was taken because condoms are seen as effective tools in preventing unwanted pregnancies and the transmission of sexually-transmitted illnesses such as syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia and human papillomavirus infections, which can cause ovarian cancer. Each eligible person will receive 10 condoms per week for an entire year.







The NHSO said those registered can also opt to receive their free condoms at designated drugstores, community clinics, or state-run health offices near their residences. Those without access to a smartphone can register for their condoms at designated service outlets using a Thai ID card.

The NHSO is also working with the public and private sectors to roll out condom vending machines at various locations for gold card holders who may not feel comfortable going to designated service outlets. It noted that automatic condom dispensing machines will initially be installed at three spots in Pattaya, Chon Buri ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14.







Healthcare officials hope the project will help promote the use of condoms across society and encourage sexually active individuals to protect themselves from unwanted pregnancy and sexual diseases. (NNT)

































