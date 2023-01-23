Thailand’s NHSO gold cardholders now eligible for free breast cancer examinations

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has announced that free breast cancer screening will be available for women under the universal healthcare program. Examinations will also be available for direct family members if the cardholder is found to have breast cancer.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) approved the screening for women universal card holders on Saturday. NHSO Deputy Secretary-General Athaporn Limpanyler said cardholders are now eligible for a free medical examination to screen for mutated BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.







If the patient is discovered to have these genes, her direct relatives will be offered free screening under the universal healthcare program.

The deputy director also said cardholders can receive examinations at seven centers that were qualified to check for mutated BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, with 69 units nationwide ready with equipment to collect samples. Officials will offer consultations, collect and deliver samples, and provide services to cancer patients throughout the country.







The deputy secretary-general said the NHSO is working closely with local cancer treatment centers to provide easier access for users for service. He added that these benefits can save lives by increasing the number of early interventions in cancer cases. (NNT)

































