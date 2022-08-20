Thailand’s new visa policiesplay part in realizing targeted inbound tourist number in 2022

Visitors to Thailand will soon be able to stay in the country longer, depending on their visa categories. This extension of stay durations will go into effect from October.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the proposed maximum stay extension for international tourists, applicable to nationals of countries with visa waiver agreements and visas on arrival.







This new rule, effective from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2033, will extend the maximum stay period for those traveling from countries with visa waiver arrangements from 30 to 45 days, and tourists who are eligible for visas on arrival will be able to stay for up to 30 days, doubling the current 15-day period.

CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said this extension is aimed at promoting the recovery of the economy and businesses affected by the pandemic.







He said this campaign will help generate more income, by attracting more visitors and encouraging them to spend more.

Thailand’s tourism sector is gradually recovering from the pandemic. The country saw some 1.07 million international visitors in July 2022, and about 157 billion baht in tourism revenue from January to July 2022. The relaxed visa policies are considered one of the key roles in realizing targeted number of inbound travelersof 10 million within 2022.

On the domestic tourism side, around 86 million trips have been made, with spending from domestic tourists recorded at 377.74 billion baht as of 17 August.(NNT)


































