Thailand’s new phase of tourism subsidy program runs from February to September

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the fifth phase of the domestic tourism subsidy program or “We Travel Together” campaign, starting from February to September this year.

The budget of two billion baht is allocated to the new phase of the tourism stimulus campaign, expected to lead to the circulation of 12.5 billion baht in the economy, said government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri.







Under the We Travel Together program, 560,000 entitlements are available in this phase. The subsidy of the new phase will not cover air fares.

The government pays 40% subsidy on hotel rooms to domestic tourists with the subsidy limited to 3,000 baht per night for up to five nights along with a food and tour e-voucher worth 600 baht per night. Tourists will pay for the other 60%. (TNA)


































