Thailand’s ‘new normal’ to keep passengers safe in taxis

Thailand’s Transport Ministry reports that the Department of Land Transport has started installing acrylic partitions inside 3,000 taxis, as part of a pilot project, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Thursday chaired the ceremony to launch the first group of taxis installed with partitions under the ministry’s “new-normal” initiative, to boost public safety in hired passenger vehicles.



He said the government has assigned the Transport Ministry to consider measures to prevent the spread of the virus on public transport, adding that businesses must adjust themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Mr. Saksayam said the Department of Land Transport came up with the pilot project to prevent the spread of droplets that could be transmitted while talking, coughing or sniffing. Taxis with the partitions will have a sign on windscreens to let passengers know. Passengers can rate their experiences by scanning the QR Code on the partitions of all participating taxis. (NNT)















































