Thailand’s national parks latest opening and closing update

The latest update on the opening/closing status of national parks in Thailand, covering both the annual seasonal closure for the rainy months and temporary closure resulting from the COVID-19 measures:

As of 9 November, 2021, the National Park’s Office via its Facebook page: National Parks of Thailand has listed 135 national parks as reopened from a total of 155 national parks nationwide. While the reopening is helping minimize the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions for local businesses and communities, this is being done with strict public health and safety measures in place for the protection of everyone.







CENTRAL REGION

Kanchanaburi

Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Erawan National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Laem National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khuean Srinagarindra National Park – Open

Lam Khlong Ngu National Park – Closed

Sai Yok National Park – Open

Thong Pha Phum National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Phetchaburi

Kaeng Krachan National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Ao Siam National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park – Open

Kui Buri National Park – Open

Hat Wanakon National Park – Open

Namtok Huai Yang National Park – Open

Ratchaburi

Chaloem Phrakiat Thai Prachan National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Saraburi

Namtok Chet Sao Noi National Park – Open

Namtok Sam Lan National Park – Open

Suphan Buri

Phu Toei National Park – Open



EASTERN REGION

Chanthaburi

Khao Khitchakut National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Namtok Phlio National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Prachin Buri

Thap Lan National Park – Open

Rayong

Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Sa Kaeo

Pang Sida National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Ta Phraya National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Trat

Mu Ko Chang National Park – Open

Namtok Khlong Kaeo National Park – Open







NORTHERN REGION

Chiang Mai

Doi Pha Hom Pok – Open

Doi Suthep-Pui National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities.

Doi Inthanon National Park – Closed.

Doi Wiang Pha National Park – Open

Huai Nam Dang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khun Khan National Park – Open

Mae Takhrai National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mae Tho National Park – Open.

Mae Wang National Park – Closed.

Namtok Buatong-Namphu Chet Si – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Op Khan National Park – Open

Op Luang National Park – Open

Pha Daeng National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Si Lanna National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities.

Chiang Rai

Doi Luang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khun Chae National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Lam Nam Kok National Park – Open

Phu Chi Fa National Park – Open

Tham Luang-Khun Nam Nang Non National Park – Open







Kamphaeng Phet

Khlong Lan National Park – Open

Khlong Wang Chao National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mae Wong National Park – Open

Lampang

Chae Son National Park – Open

Doi Chong National Park – Open

Khelang Banphot National Park – Open

Mae Wa National Park – Open

Tham Pha Thai National Park – Open

Lamphun

Doi Khun Tan National Park – Open

Mae Ping National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities







Mae Hong Son

Mae Ngao National Park – Open

Mae Sariang National Park – Open

Namtok Mae Surin National Park – Open

Salawin National Park – Closed

Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park – Open

Nan

Doi Phu Kha National Park – Open

Khun Nan National Park – Open

Khun Sathan National Park – Open

Mae Charim National Park – Open

Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave) National Park – Open

Nanthaburi National Park – Open

Si Nan National Park – Open

Phayao

Doi Phu Nang National Park – Open

Mae Puem National Park – Open

Phu Sang National Park – Open







Phetchabun

Khao Kho National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Nam Nao National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Tat Mok National Park – Open

Phitsanulok

Khwae Noi National Park – Open

Namtok Chat Trakan National Park – Open

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park – Open

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Phrae

Doi Pha Klong National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mae Yom National Park – Open

Wiang Kosai National Park – Open







Sukhothai

Ramkhamhaeng National Park – Open

Si Satchanalai National Park – Open

Tak

Doi Soi Malai National Park – Closed

Khun Phawo National Park – Closed

Lan Sang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mae Moei National Park – Closed

Namtok Pha Charoen National Park – Closed

Taksin Maharat National Park – Closed

Uttaradit

Lam Nam Nan National Park – Open

Phu Soi Dao National Park – Open

Ton Sak Yai National Park – Open







NORTHEASTERN REGION

Chaiyaphum

Pa Hin Ngam National Park – Open

Phu Laen Kha National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Sai Thong National Park – Open

Tat Ton National Park – Open

Khon Kaen

Nam Phong National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Phu Pha Man National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Phu Wiang National Park – Open

Loei

Phu Kradueng National Park – Open

Phu Ruea National Park – Open

Phu Suan Sai National Park – Open







Mukdahan

Phu Pha Thoep National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Phu Sa Dok Bua National Park – Open

Nakhon Ratchasima

Khao Yai National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Phu Kao-Phu Phan Kham National Park – Open

Sakhon Nakhon

Phu Pha Lek National Park – Open

Phu Phan National Park – Open

Phu Pha Yon National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities







Si Sa Ket

Khao Phra Wihan National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Ubon Ratchathani

Kaeng Tana National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Pha Taem National Park – Open

Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Udon Thani

Na Yung-Nam Som National Park – Open

Phu Hin Chom That-Phu Pra Bat National Park – Open





SOUTHERN REGION

Chumphon

Mu Ko Chumphon National Park – Open

Krabi

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Phanom Bencha National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mu Ko Lanta National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Than Bok Khorani National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Hat Khanom-Mu Ko Thale Tai National Park – Closed

Khao Luang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khao Nan National Park – Open

Namtok Si Khit National Park – Open

Namtok Yong National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities







Narathiwat

Ao Manao Khao Tanyong National Park – Closed

Budo-Su-ngai Padi National Park – Closed

Namtok Sipo National Park – Closed

Pattani

Namtok Sai Khao National Park – Closed

Phang-Nga

Ao Phang-Nga National Park – Open

Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park – Open

Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mu Ko Similan National Park – Open

Mu Ko Surin National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Si Phang-Nga National Park – Open







Phatthalung

Khao Pu-Khao Ya National Park – Open

Phuket

Sirinat National Park – Open

Ranong

Lam Nam Kraburi National Park – Open

Laem Son National Park – Open

Mu Ko Ranong National Park – Open

Namtok Ngao National Park – Closed

Satun

Mu Ko Phetra National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Tarutao National Marine Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Thale Ban National Park – Open







Songkhla

Khao Nam Khang National Park – Closed

San Kala Khiri National Park – Closed

Surat Thani

Kaeng Krung National Park – Closed

Khao Sok National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Khlong Phanom National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park – Open

Tai Rom Yen National Park – Closed.

Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park – Open

Trang

Hat Chao Mai National Park – Open with some closed attractions or activities

Yala

Bang Lang National Park – Closed