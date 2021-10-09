Thailand’s latest update on national parks, waterfalls, tourist sites and accommodation in October

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update on the opening/closing status of national parks in Thailand, covering both the annual seasonal closure for the rainy months and temporary closure resulting from the COVID-19 measures.







As of 6 October, 2021, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has reopened 96 of its 155 national parks nationwide. While the reopening is helping minimize the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions for local businesses and communities, this is being done with strict public health and safety measures in place for the protection of everyone.



CENTRAL REGION

Kanchanaburi

Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Erawan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.

Sai Yok National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Thong Pha Phum National Park – Open only to visitors from the local area (Pilok in Thong Pha Phum District) for the Khao Chang Phueak hiking trail, Chokkradin Waterfall, overnight stay, and camping.

Phetchaburi

Kaeng Krachan National Park – Only the Ban Krang tourist site with overnight stay and camping is open. The tourist villages of Pong Luek-Bang Kloi and Phanoen Thung are closed for the monsoon season until 31 October. Pa La-U Waterfall is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 from 12 May onwards.

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Ao Siam National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Ratchaburi

Chaloem Phrakiat Thai Prachan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.







EASTERN REGION

Chanthaburi

Khao Khitchakut National Park – Khlong Phaibun Waterfall will be open 18 October.

Namtok Phlio National Park – Phlio, Nang Rong, Khong Na Rai, and Ma Kok Waterfalls, as well as camping and water activities are closed until 7 October. (Kindly note that the National Parks Office has yet to update this information)

Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities remain closed.

Rayong

Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park – Ko Samet and Mae Ramphueng Beach open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Sa Kaeo

Pang Sida National Park – All tourist sites and accommodations open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.







NORTHERN REGION

Chiang Mai

Doi Suthep-Pui National Park – Mok Fa Waterfall, tourist accommodation (Suan Son), overnight stay, and camping open.

Huai Nam Dang National Park – Pong Dueat Hot Spring, Tha Pai Hot Spring, overnight stay, and camping open.

Namtok Buatong – Namphu Chet Si – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Pha Daeng National Park – Sri Sangwan Waterfall, Pong Ang Hot Spring, Doi Kham Fa, overnight stay, and camping open.

Si Lanna National Park – Mae Ngud Somboon Chon Dam, overnight stay, and camping open.







Chiang Rai

Khun Chae National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Kamphaeng Phet

Khlong Lan National Park – Khlong Lan Waterfall, Khlong Nam Lai Waterfall, and Khlong Suan Mak open. Overnight stay and swimming closed.

Khlong Wang Chao National Park – All tourist sites open. Overnight stay closed.

Lampang

Mae Wa National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.







Lamphun

Doi Khun Tan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Mae Hong Son

Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park – Tham Pla, Pha Suea Waterfall, and Pang Ung tourist site open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Nan

Doi Phu Kha National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Khun Nan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave) – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Nanthaburi National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.







Phetchabun

Nam Nao National Park – Phu Kho Viewpoint, Tham Pha Hong Viewpoint, Suan Son Ban Pak, Suan Son Phu Kum Khao, and Haeo Sai Waterfall open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Doi Pha Klong National Park – Some tourist sites and accommodation open.

Phayao

Mae Puem National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.







Phitsanulok

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park – Hanging Bridge tourist site open. Overnight stay and camping open. Kaeng Sopha Waterfall open, but water activities closed. Other tourist sites and accommodation are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 from 1 June onwards.

NORTHEASTERN REGION

Buri Ram

Ta Phraya National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Chaiyaphum

Pa Hin Ngam National Park – All tourist sites open. Overnight stay open. Camping closed.

Sai Thong National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Tat Ton National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Phu Laen Kha National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.



Khon Kaen

Nam Phong National Park – All tourist sites open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Phu Pha Man National Park – Plan Thong Waterfall and Tham Khang Khao open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Phu Wiang National Park – All tourist sites open. Overnight stay closed.

Loei

Phu Ruea National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Phu Suan Sai National Park – All tourist sites open. Overnight stay and camping closed.



Mukdahan

Phu Pha Thoep National Park – Lan Mudchalin, Pha Ut, Pha Ngoi, Wang Duean Ha Waterfall, and Phu Tham Phra open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.

Nakhon Phanom

Phu Langka National Park – Tad Pho Waterfall, Tad Kham Waterfall, Wiman Thip Waterfall, and Naga Cave open. Overnight stay and camping open.







Nakhon Ratchasima

Khao Yai National Park – Chet Kot, Sarika, Haeo Narok, and Ta Kro Waterfalls, as well as Pha Diao Dai Viewpoint closed. Lam Ta Khong Campground closed.

Kaeng Hin Phoeng Waterfall open. Dong Tio-Nong Phak Chi nature trail, Khao Yai Visitor Centre-Haeo Suwat Waterfall nature trail, Dong Tio-Sai Son Reservoir nature trail, Pha Kluai Mai Campsite-Haeo Suwat Waterfall nature trail, Visitor Centre-Nam Tok Khong Kao nature trail, and 200-years Thailand-America Relationship nature trail open, but overnight stay and camping closed.

Sakhon Nakhon

Phu Pha Lek National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Phu Phan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.







Phu Pha Yon National Park – Some tourist sites and accommodation open. Kaeng Pho Waterfall temporarily closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 measures.

Pha Taem National Park – Attractions around the porch terrace, sunrise viewpoint, ancient painting Soi Sawan, Thung Luang at the giant rock pillar, Khan Tha Kwian around Saeng Chan Waterfall, and Pha Chanadai open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.

Ubon Ratchathani

Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park – Pha Lan Khong Kwian, Pha Lan Pha Chat, Huai Luang Waterfall, Pa La-U Waterfall, Kaeng Kala, Kaeng Son Sampan Phi, and Saralee Pirom Waterfall open. Overnight stay, camping, and water activities closed.







SOUTHERN REGION

Chumphon

Mu Ko Chumphon National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Krabi

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park – Hat Noppharat Thara area, Hat Ao Nang, Ko Phi Phi Don, Hat Kao Khwang, and Hat Khlong Muang open. Ko Phi Phi Le (Ao Maya and Ao Lo Sama) and Ko Yung closed until further notice.

Mu Ko Lanta National Park – Laem Tanot attraction open. Ko Rok Nai – Ko Rok Nok, Ko Ngai, Mu Ko Ha (Tukon Lima), Kong Hin Daeng – Hin Muang, and Tham Khao Mai Kaeo will be open on 15 October. Overnight stay and camping open.

Than Bok Khorani National Park – Ko Khao Yai, all land areas, and Ko Lidi open. Overnight stay and camping closed.







Nakhon Si Thammarat

Khao Luang National Park – Karom Waterfall, Phrom Lok Waterfall, Ai Khiao Waterfall, Krung Ching Waterfall, Tha Phae Waterfall, and Nuea Fa Waterfall open. Yot Khao Luang hiking trail, San Khrueang Bin Tok hiking trail, and Noen Lom Fon-Pha Yiap Mek-Yot Fa Mi hiking trail closed for the monsoon season until 31 December. Overnight stay and camping open.

Khao Nan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Namtok Si Khit National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Namtok Yong National Park – Yot Khao Men hiking trail will be open in December 2021.

Phang-Nga

Ao Phang-Nga National Park – Ko Lawa Yai, Ao Khian, Ko Boi Yai, Ko Hong, Ko Talu, Ko Tapu, and Khao Phing Gan open. Overnight stay and camping open.







Khao Lak-Lam Ru National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park – Lampi Waterfall and Ton Phrai Waterfall open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Si Phang-Nga National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Phuket

Sirinat National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Satun

Mu Ko Phetra National Park – Ko Khao Yai, Ko Lidi, Ko Bu Lon, Ko Lao Liang, and all land areas open. Overnight stay and camping closed.







Tarutao National Marine Park – Ko Tarutao open. Overnight stay and camping closed.

Thale Ban National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Surat Thani

Khao Sok National Park – Bua Phut (Rafflesia kerrii) site and Tham Nam Thalu are closed for the monsoon season until 31 October, and 30 November, respectively.

Khlong Phanom National Park – Some attractions and accommodation open.







Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open.

Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park – All tourist sites and accommodation open. Overnight stay and camping open.

Trang

Hat Chao Mai National Park – Hat Phak Meng, Hat Chang Lang, Hat Yao, Morakot Cave, Ko Kha Dan, Ko Cheuk, and Ko Wan open. Overnight stay closed.







Please note the following list of national parks and their open/closed/partially-open status is subject to change without prior notice. As such, travellers are recommended to keep a frequent watch on the list regularly updated by the National Park’s Office via this link, or its Facebook page: National Parks of Thailand.

Note: Many national parks are open again, some are partially open, and others remain closed due to the monsoon season and/or COVID-19 measures. (TAT)



























